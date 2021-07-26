BVSO kicks off free summer concert series at the Lake Walk Sunday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicked off its first of three shows in its summer Chamber Music Series at Lake Walk Sunday evening.

The Brazos Valley Brass Quartet played for an hour at the pavilion.

As the BVSO prepares to open its 40th season, board president Matt Prochaska says this series is a gift to the community for their continued support.

”Believe it or not, this is one of the silver linings of COVID-19,” Prochaska said. “We started these fall series concerts last year because of the social distancing need and being in the open air, and they were such a success, we felt like we should carry it on another year.”

All three shows are free to the public. The next two are scheduled for August 22nd and September 19th.

“One of the things that we see about thriving communities is this sense of really coming together with a quality of place and celebrating the arts and music,” Prochaska said. “We’re doing that by celebrating our culture here in the Brazos Valley tonight.”

Prochaska says one of their themes as part of their 40th season is an expanded Pops offering of concerts, which will feature the music of ABBA and Queen. For a complete list of the BVSO’s upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.