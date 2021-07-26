Advertisement

College Station police conducting death investigation at apartment complex

Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an apartment Sunday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway at 6:20 p.m. for a welfare concern. The apartment complex is located at the corner of Crescent Pointe Parkway and is next to Crescent Pointe Park.

The body was discovered inside an apartment on the second level of a two-story unit on the very southwest corner of the complex. Officers and detectives used crime scene tape to block the area around the unit and were scene taking photographs both inside and outside the apartment.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public and their investigation remains active at this time.

No other details were being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Banks releases a statement on possible SEC expanison.
Texas A&M University President releases statement on SEC Expansion
Erwin Cruz Guzman
Multi-county high-speed chase ends in Waller County, four men arrested
Trevon Stewart, 18, and Amarion Cooper, 18, of Lexington
Two indicted for fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
(Source: KVUE)
Brazos Valley lawmakers respond to steps taken to involve legislature with reports of UT looking to leave Big 12 for SEC
Texas A&M System Board of Regents meeting Monday to discuss SEC issues

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 7/25
Sunday Evening Weather Update 7/25
G
Day of gratitude held for healthcare heroes, caregivers
C
Bryan-College Station residents rally in support of Cuba for second weekend in a row
Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/24
Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/24