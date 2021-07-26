College Station police conducting death investigation at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an apartment Sunday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway at 6:20 p.m. for a welfare concern. The apartment complex is located at the corner of Crescent Pointe Parkway and is next to Crescent Pointe Park.

Deceased Person: Officers responded at 6:20pm to the 1500 block of Copperfield Pkwy for a welfare concern. This is an active investigation at this time. There is no danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/CCHQAimk26 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 26, 2021

The body was discovered inside an apartment on the second level of a two-story unit on the very southwest corner of the complex. Officers and detectives used crime scene tape to block the area around the unit and were scene taking photographs both inside and outside the apartment.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public and their investigation remains active at this time.

No other details were being released at this time.

