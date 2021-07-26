Former Aggie football players react to SEC realignment news

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This morning the University of Texas and Oklahoma officially notified the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their media rights contract upon expiration in 2025 and plan to join the Southeastern conference.

Texas A&M went through a similar process nine years ago when they left the Big 12 to join the SEC along with Missouri, giving the SEC a total of 14 teams.

Reactions from fans and the community have varied in Aggieland. While some wish to remain the only school from the Lone Star State in the conference, others are excited to see the in-state rivalry revived.

Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver, Ryan Swope, was on the team during the first conference realignment and despite the drama back then about A&M leaving he thinks its time to move on.

”We need to put that behind us and continue to move forward. That’s a winning mentality,” said Swope. “That’s what Alabama has, that’s what Clemson has whoever is on the other side, whoever is playing, whatever kind of history you might of had with somebody, it doesn’t matter. We’re here to win. "

Another former A&M football player is excited for the possibility of UT joining the SEC.

”I hope Aggie fans are as excited as I am to ‘saw them off’ again,” said former A&M quarterback, Stephen McGee.

McGee believes the Aggies have nothing to worry about.

“We have the bones and the ingredients to succeed in the SEC. We had to reshape from the Big 12 to a line of scrimmage controlled offense and defense,” McGee said. “The ability to run the football, so we are way ahead of them in the ability to compete in the SEC. I think we are knocking on the door of Alabama, so right now I don’t think Texas is our concern.”

While the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreement, they will be monitoring the rapidly changing college football landscape as they consider how to move forward.

