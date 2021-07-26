Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office renovates facility

Improvements include new paint, ceiling tiles and floors.
Renovations recently were finished to include new paint, ceiling tiles and floors in Madisonville.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has a new look inside their building.

Sheriff Bobby Adams says they originally budgeted $100,000 for the work but it came in at about $68,000 and has been great for employees.

“It’s a morale booster. Everyone seems to be a little bit happier and it’s cleaner. It’s just overall, everybody’s happy,” said Adams.

That building opened back in 1994. They are also making plans for similar improvements inside the jail early next year which is expected to cost $65,000.

