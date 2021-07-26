McGee excited about A&M - UT rivalry being renewed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If the SEC does add Texas and Oklahoma to the conference it will reunite the Aggies and Longhorns. Placing them in the same conference for the first time since 2011.

Having A&M and Texas play each other on the football field is something some Aggie football fans have been wanting to happen.

Former A&M quarterback Stephen McGee beat the Longhorns twice during his Aggie career. Over in Austin in 2006 and then in College Station the next year in Dennis Franchiones’ final game.

Stephen is excited that one of college football’s most heated rivalries is closer to being restored.

“I’m pumped,” said McGee. “I know most Aggie fans are and though they may not admit it,I best most Texas fans are excited as well,” continued McGee.

“It’s just a special tradition. Thanksgiving game. It just doesn’t seem right without it. LSU has been a fun matchup but there hasn’t been that rivalry. That tension, like your neighbor, your best friend that split family dynamic that Texas / Texas A&M provides. I couldn’t be any more excited. I think it is a great move for the SEC,” concluded the former A&M quarterback.

The next game between Texas A&M and Texas will be the 98th meeting according to 12thMan.com dating back to 1915.

The Longhorns have won 65 percent of the games in the series (61-33-3).

