Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night

An explosion reportedly could be heard over parts of North and East Texas
Bryan, Texas Meteor
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Soon after 9 pm Sunday, reports of a meteor buzzing over the Brazos Valley’s and Texas sky started to fill social media. Anything from a “huge object covered in flames” falling through the Austin sky to a “possible UFO” that was caught on the dashcam of a Tesla were some of the first tweets reporting the phenomenon.

There were additional reports of a loud ‘boom’ in parts of North and East Texas around 9:10 pm. Rockwall Emergency vehicles responded to unconfirmed reports that the falling object may have landed of FM 551 by 9:20 pm.

Caution in video below: explicit language

More details will be updated as and if they become available. Did you catch the sight in the sky Sunday night? Upload your pictures or videos here!

