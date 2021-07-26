Pediatricians reminding parents to get back to school booster shots

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A recent study shows around 17 million children worldwide missed routine immunizations in the last year due to the pandemic.

Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) and the measles, mumps, and chickenpox vaccine are the most popular that families missed out on last year.

Local pediatricians are reminding parents how important booster shots are especially for those entering kindergarten or seventh grade.

“These are bad diseases that cause significant problems with children that can be prevented by these vaccines which are very safe. Not absolutely safe, but nothing that we do in life is absolutely safe. The benefits far exceed the risk and these have made a tremendous change in what we do as pediatricians,” said Dr. Jesse Parr with Texas Children’s Pediatrics.

