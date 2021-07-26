Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run; traffic closed on William J. Bryan

An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a pedestrian involved in a possible automobile hit-and-run has died.

Police are on the scene at East William J. Bryan Parkway at the intersection with Freeman Avenue. Traffic on William J. Bryan is closed in both directions in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection.

Bryan police say the victim is female. She was taken to the St. Joseph Hospital after the incident and was pronounced dead there.

No information has been released about a driver or suspect in this case.

