Texas A&M System Board of Regents holds special meeting to discuss SEC, Texas A&M

The university is committing nearly $25 million to increase racial equity on campus.
The university is committing nearly $25 million to increase racial equity on campus.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is meeting to discuss issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) over the phone.

Chairman Tim Leach convened the meeting at 5:03 p.m., with all members of the Board of Regents present.

Before convening into executive session, Chairman Leach requested Chancellor John Sharp, Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks, Deputy Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Billy Hamilton, Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore from the system’s Office of General Counsel, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork, Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications Laylan Copelin and Board of Regents Executive Director Vickie Spillers join the executive session.

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents has also announced a second special meeting, to be held in person on Wednesday afternoon. The System says the meeting will take place only if Monday’s meeting runs long or action needs to be taken.

