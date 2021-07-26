Advertisement

Texas A&M System Board of Regents schedules second special meeting focused on Southeastern Conference and personnel

Texas A&M Academic Building
Texas A&M Academic Building(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents has announced a second special meeting, this one to be held in person on Wednesday afternoon. System regents are already scheduled to meet by telephone Monday evening to discuss Texas A&M and the Southeastern Conference.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is identical, beginning with an executive session discussion with legal counsel on matters including the Southeastern Conference. Following discussion with counsel, the board has an agenda item focusing on personnel matters before reconvening in an open session for discussion and possible action on issues related to the SEC.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Board Annex on the Texas A&M University campus at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Monday evening, the regents will convene at 5 p.m. in open session and immediately recess to executive session. The board is then expected to convene in open session for possible discussion and action “on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”

Both meetings will be streamed on KBTX.com and the KBTX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway
Trevon Stewart, 18, and Amarion Cooper, 18, of Lexington
Two indicted for fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
Erwin Cruz Guzman
Multi-county high-speed chase ends in Waller County, four men arrested

Latest News

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford after bringing pressure against LSU.
Texas A&M’s Hansford Named to Butkus Award Watch List
Big 12 logo
University of Texas, Oklahoma will not renew Big 12 media rights contract
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers Extend Win Streak to Five in Dominant Fashion
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers Battle Back to Sweep Baton Rouge