Texas A&M System Board of Regents schedules second special meeting focused on Southeastern Conference and personnel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents has announced a second special meeting, this one to be held in person on Wednesday afternoon. System regents are already scheduled to meet by telephone Monday evening to discuss Texas A&M and the Southeastern Conference.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is identical, beginning with an executive session discussion with legal counsel on matters including the Southeastern Conference. Following discussion with counsel, the board has an agenda item focusing on personnel matters before reconvening in an open session for discussion and possible action on issues related to the SEC.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Board Annex on the Texas A&M University campus at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Monday evening, the regents will convene at 5 p.m. in open session and immediately recess to executive session. The board is then expected to convene in open session for possible discussion and action “on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”

Both meetings will be streamed

