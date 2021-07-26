Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Hansford Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford after bringing pressure against LSU.
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO - Texas A&M football senior Aaron Hansford was named to the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List, announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

Hansford, from Washington, D.C., is the leading returning tackler on one of the SEC’s best defenses. The athletic linebacker tallied 49 stops including seven behind the line of scrimmage as he made nine starts in 2020. Hansford posted career-high marks in tackles, tackles-for-loss and sacks a year ago.

Formed in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs.

The watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

Semi-finalists are expected to be named Nov. 1, finalists Nov. 22, and winners on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award. The Butkus Award is partnering with Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to celebrate Butkus Award winners. The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

