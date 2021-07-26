Advertisement

This week's First Responder Salute goes to Benjamin Corbin.

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Benjamin Corbin, a paramedic with C.H.I. St Joseph in Burleson County.

Benjamin is well known for how much extra care and effort he puts into his job, devoting extra time to helping his community and teaching.

When not at work, he loves spending time with his family

and enjoying the outdoors.

We salute this week’s First Responder Benjamin Corbin.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

