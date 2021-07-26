Tri Aggieland Triathlon returns to Texas A&M after 4-year hiatus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes from all over the state came to Bryan-College Station this weekend to compete in Sunday’s Tri Aggieland Triathlon.

This was the first time the race was held since 2017. It’s a student-hosted race on Texas A&M’s campus that features a 400-meter swim, 10-mile bike ride, and 5-kilometer run.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Texas A&M Triathlon Club President Mason Greenboatt said. “I think if COVID hadn’t have happened, although that’s a big if, then I think we would’ve been able to even do this last summer.”

As luck would have it, Sunday’s race fell on the same day as the men’s triathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics.

”It’s kind of cool. It’s really inspiring. There are a lot of Aggies in the Olympics, so this is a very special time every couple of years, and this is one of the best times to be doing sport. It’s very inspiring and all that, so yeah, very big motivation to do well I guess.”

The ages of the 168 competitors ranged from 18 to over 70 and featured triathletes of varying experience levels. Greenboatt says roughly an eighth of them were newcomers to the sport.

“Putting on a race is always really special because you’re giving the people here that love the sport an opportunity to do it where they live. Bringing in a lot of people to the area is also really cool,” Greenboatt said. “But just getting people into the sport, it means everything. At the end of the day, it’s all about just enjoying it and making sure people leave with a smile on their faces. For the most part, we’ve done that, so I think we can call it a pretty good success.”

Greenboatt says athletes came from Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and other schools and universities in Texas. He says having the course run through campus makes it even more special.

“We bike, run, and swim here every day of the week,” Greenboatt said. “To get to share that with everyone is awesome. We love campus and living and training here, and we just want to show off that as much as we can.”

