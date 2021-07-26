University of Texas, Oklahoma will not renew Big 12 media rights contract

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced Monday morning that they will not be renewing their “grants of media rights following expiration in 2025,” in the Big 12 Athletic Conference.

A release from UT says both universities will honor their existing grant of rights agreements.

“However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future,” said a statement from UT.

This is the latest move from both universities after reports came out last week about the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma preparing to leave the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference.

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is set to meet Monday evening for a special telephonic meeting to discuss issues relating to Texas A&M University and the SEC.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.