Upper 90s Monday ahead of an isolated rain chance this week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
High and dry this weekend -- a trend that will continue to Monday as we kick off the final days of July. Morning drive could come with a touch of patchy fog as we start the day. For most, should not be thick enough to slow down your commute, but a few pockets could be dense for a bit, especially out in more rural areas of the Brazos Valley. The sun takes to the sky and should take care of any groggy skies in the 7-8am hour. The moisture value of the atmosphere is expected to be a bit drier tomorrow -- meaning temperatures can warm quicker under the afternoon sun. Highs are slated for the mid and upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures around 100°.

An area of disturbed weather off the northeastern coast of Florida has a short window to become a tropical depression before moving inland Monday. Development or not, that cluster of messy weather is of interest to the Brazos Valley because of the moisture involved. As high pressure squeezes down on the Southern US, that will spread moisture west (think about it like a rolling pin flattening out dough). Isolated spots of afternoon to early evening rain is not ruled out this week -- but the overall odds / coverage are expected to remain low. Best chance -- mainly for the eastern Brazos Valley -- looks to come by the end of the day Tuesday. Otherwise higher humidity and highs in the upper 90s by end of the week and weekend mean heat index values are closer to 110° to close out the month and usher in August.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 98. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain late. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

