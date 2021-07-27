59th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show returns to BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is excited to welcome the 59th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show back to Bryan College Station.

This week-long event will take place at the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30 and it’s free for the public to attend.

The Texas State 4-H Show is the pinnacle of the 4-H horse project and offers many opportunities to 4-H youth. These opportunities include competitions, educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and more! Texas 4-H youth compete in a wide range of classes in both English and Western Divisions for custom saddles, belt buckles, trophies, as well as many other awards such as scholarships. The Texas State 4-H Show welcomes the general public to come watch and cheer on these 4-H competitors.

Plan to join them for their time-honored Recognition Ceremony conducted Thursday, July 29th at 3:30 pm in the North Arena and stay for some exciting Freestyle Reining thereafter.

Check out the Texas Horse Facebook page for more details. Destination Bryan and Compete College Station are excited to welcome the Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show to the Brazos County Expo Complex.

This event has been hosted at the Expo for the past few years and has an expected economic impact of over $600,000 to our community. Events of this nature are a welcomed sight coming out of COVID pandemic and the tourism organizations, as well as the Expo are grateful for their return.

The Texas State 4-H Horse Show welcomes spectators next week and a complete schedule of events can be found here.

