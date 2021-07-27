Advertisement

59th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show returns to BCS

This week-long event will take place at the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30 and it’s free for the public to attend.
This week-long event will take place at the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30 and it’s free for...
This week-long event will take place at the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30 and it’s free for the public to attend.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is excited to welcome the 59th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show back to Bryan College Station.

This week-long event will take place at the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30 and it’s free for the public to attend.

The Texas State 4-H Show is the pinnacle of the 4-H horse project and offers many opportunities to 4-H youth. These opportunities include competitions, educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and more! Texas 4-H youth compete in a wide range of classes in both English and Western Divisions for custom saddles, belt buckles, trophies, as well as many other awards such as scholarships. The Texas State 4-H Show welcomes the general public to come watch and cheer on these 4-H competitors.

Plan to join them for their time-honored Recognition Ceremony conducted Thursday, July 29th at 3:30 pm in the North Arena and stay for some exciting Freestyle Reining thereafter.

Check out the Texas Horse Facebook page for more details. Destination Bryan and Compete College Station are excited to welcome the Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show to the Brazos County Expo Complex.

This event has been hosted at the Expo for the past few years and has an expected economic impact of over $600,000 to our community. Events of this nature are a welcomed sight coming out of COVID pandemic and the tourism organizations, as well as the Expo are grateful for their return.

The Texas State 4-H Horse Show welcomes spectators next week and a complete schedule of events can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

213 reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society of a fireball in the sky Sunday night
More details emerge about Sunday’s meteor that blazed across the Texas sky
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway
Tarod London, 20
Man arrested after reportedly leaving body in College Station apartment Sunday

Latest News

Car slams into duplex after crash in College Station
No injuries after vehicle crashes into duplex
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 7/27
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 7/27
Snooze set to open in College Station
SNEAK PEEK: Snooze set to open in College Station August 4