Aggies Open Maui Invitational Against Wisconsin

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Texas A&M men’s basketball faces off against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 22, it was announced Tuesday. The game will tip at 1 p.m. CT (9 a.m. local) and can be seen on ESPN2.

The three-day tournament held at the Lahaina Civic Center continues Tuesday, Nov. 23 as the Aggies square off against either Butler or Houston.

Texas A&M concludes play Wednesday, Nov. 24 with possible opponents Chaminade, Notre Dame, Oregon and St. Mary’s.

The opening-round matchup against the Badgers marks the second time the two schools have met on the hardwood. Wisconsin won the first meeting in 1984, 71-69. The Badgers finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-13 (10-10 B1G) ledger.

All second and third round games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.