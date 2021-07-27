AQ7 Coaches Select Sam Houston as Preseason Favorite

DENVER – After lifting the NCAA FCS National Championship trophy in May, the Sam Houston Bearkats are expected to return to the postseason as AQ7 champions as voted on by the seven head coaches of the alliance, which made up on four institutions from the Western Athletic Conference and three from the Atlantic Sun Conference,

The Bearkats earned all seven first place votes to score a perfect 49 points. Central Arkansas was picked second with 40 points, followed closely by Jacksonville State in third with 37 points. Stephen F. Austin is fourth with 27 points, followed by Eastern Kentucky, Abilene Christian and Lamar.

The first game among AQ7 opponents will be on Sept. 25 when top-ranked Sam Houston travels to second-ranked Central Arkansas.

2021 AQ7 Preseason Football Coaches Poll

Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1 Sam Houston (7) 49

2. Central Arkansas 40

3. Jacksonville State 37

4. Stephen F. Austin 27

5. Eastern Kentucky 20

6. Abilene Christian 15

7. Lamar 8