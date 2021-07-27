Advertisement

Brazos County Health District getting $1.9 million to fund health initiatives

Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is getting $1.9 million to address health disparities, workforce developments, and sustainability, the district announced Tuesday.

The money, which comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services, will help BCHD afford new staff to implement health programs in our community. $400,000 will fund health disparities, allowing the district to hire a Health Equity Coordinator and two Community Health Workers. $1.5 million will go towards expanding clinical services and provide additional staffing resources for COVID response.

“The health district is excited to receive these funding opportunities that allows us to provide more services in our community,” states Santos Navarrette, Jr, Brazos County Health District Director.  The additional staff will allow us to address health disparities in our community and provide additional clinical services, such as immigration physicals, sports physicals, and extended clinical hours.”

BCHD said an additional ten diverse staff members will be hired that includes a family nurse practitioner, RNs, Workforce Development Coordinator, Biller/Coder, administrative support staff, health equity coordinator, and two community health workers. Positions will be posted the first week of August on the Brazos County website at www.brazoscountytx.gov.

