Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County commissioners met Tuesday morning to formally accept $855,679 from the Texas Department of Transportation, as part of the 2020 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program.

The county applied for the grant in May 2020 to address roadways damaged by gas tankers and 18 wheelers. Merka Road is one of the areas county leaders placed their focus on for this grant. County officials say as grants are awarded more projects will take place.

“We’re constantly working through the budget that the commissioner’s court grants to our department,” said Brazos County Engineer Prarthana Banerji. “We have a five-year list that we update. It’s a live document, and basically, we keep updating it depending on the need of the area, changing demographics, of changing traffic patterns that we see.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the county is always working on making improvements.

“We’re taking a look at the roads, and when money is available, we’re trying to get those roads addressed and brought up to standard,” said Peters. “We’ve got some roads that have been pretty much damaged with oil field type traffic, heavy truck traffic, and so this particular grant that we passed this morning, that was what it was about.”

Infrastructure projects in rural areas are becoming more vital, not only to those living or working in those areas, but the entire region that surrounds them. Melissa Redfearn is a realtor with Walsh & Mangan. She currently has two subdivisions Paulo Court and Messina Hof Estates currently under development off Merka Road. She said, as people move further away from larger cities into more rural environments, having the infrastructure in place will be crucial.

“It really is important to have support and have infrastructure put into those rural areas because we don’t have a whole lot of space right now within the city limits,” said Redfearn.

Redfearn says improvements to infrastructure like roadways, water, and the internet make a big difference to those shopping for their next home.

“It is very important to have the paved roads to those areas. It’s important to have water accessible, to have internet accessible, especially with everyone continuing to work from home,” said Redfearn. “Just having that really has helped the growth of our area and makes these areas that have all of those that much more appealing to buyers.”

Construction on Merka Road is expected to be completed in the next month.

Take a look at Paulo Ct. in The Vineyard District! Posted by Melissa Redfearn, Realtor️ on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.