Advertisement

COVID in Context: In Brazos County, July sees highest average hospitalization rate in 14 months

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing in Brazos County, following a trend seen in much of the United States this summer.

But how do the two numbers relate?

Using the daily active case count and the daily number of Brazos County residents who are hospitalized with the virus, a hospitalization rate can be calculated, representing the percentage of Brazos County cases that are severe enough to land that resident in the hospital.

Per Brazos County Health District data
Per Brazos County Health District data(KBTX)

Using those percentages, an average can be calculated. Monthly averages show that July has the highest average hospitalization rate since April 2020.

Per Brazos County Health District data
Per Brazos County Health District data(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation
Lancaster Police ask if anyone has any information, please contact the Lancaster Police...
Authorities confirm missing Bryan man found deceased in Dallas area
Friday afternoon the Madison County Sheriff's Office made a felony traffic stop.
Human smuggling stopped in Madison County after victim gets out of vehicle, runs for help

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Nearly 44% of counties have what the CDC considers to be a high COVID-19 transmission rate....
Healthcare workers exhausted as nearly half the US sees high COVID-19 transmission