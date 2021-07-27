COVID in Context: In Brazos County, July sees highest average hospitalization rate in 14 months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing in Brazos County, following a trend seen in much of the United States this summer.

But how do the two numbers relate?

Using the daily active case count and the daily number of Brazos County residents who are hospitalized with the virus, a hospitalization rate can be calculated, representing the percentage of Brazos County cases that are severe enough to land that resident in the hospital.

Per Brazos County Health District data (KBTX)

Using those percentages, an average can be calculated. Monthly averages show that July has the highest average hospitalization rate since April 2020.

Per Brazos County Health District data (KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.