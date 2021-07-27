Isolated rain splashes an otherwise hot, humid forecast

Tuesday afternoon was a stormy one for the state of Louisiana. Strong-to-briefly severe storms and some flooding prompted concerns at times. As those storms start to fade with the sinking sun and loss of daytime heat, outflow boundaries (rain-cooled air) may float through parts of East Texas. All of this is a long-form way of saying an isolated area of rain to a few rumbles of non-severe thunder remain possible through the evening hours. While this activity is expected to be isolated at best, the most likely chance for a splash of rain to end this day falls for those east of I-45.

Rain chance continues on a very isolated basis Wednesday afternoon. While a bit of wet weather is not ruled out, the main theme for the day will be highs in the mid-90s and heat index values running at or just above 105°. While a stray rain chance won’t be totally wiped off the forecast Thursday or Friday, the odds come down to just a 10%, stray chance in the late afternoon heat. High temperatures are expected to peak between 98° and 100° Friday through Monday. Heat index values are expected to climb between 108° and 110°, which could prompt weekend heat advisories for most or all of the area. A change in the weather pattern could mean more serious heat for the Western US, while providing a chance for rain, storms, and low-to-mid 90s to return to our forecast locally.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance before 10pm. Low: 76. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon rain. High: 95. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

