McGee and Swope are excited about Oklahoma and Texas possibly joining SEC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the SEC does add Texas and Oklahoma it will reunite the Aggies with two of their former Big 12 foes. Former A&M quarterback Stephen McGee beat the Longhorns twice during his Aggie career.

Over in Austin in 2006 12-7 and then in College Station in 2007 38-30. In both games, the 11th ranked Horns were heavily favored.

Ryan Swope was a wide receiver for the Aggies as they wrapped up their Big 12 days and moved into the SEC.

The move was to get out from underneath the shadow of Texas and form their own identity.

Swope knows Texas A&M is a stronger program than when they left the Big 12 and the addition of Texas and Oklahoma will make the SEC stronger.

“There is probably a lot of Aggies that don’t like hearing that, I’m just a fierce competitor and I don’t get into the politics side of things and that’s how it should be,” said Swope. “At the end of the day, I know that Jimbo is telling his kids that. ' We’ve got two great football teams coming in joining this conference and we need to be better. How can we be better and how can we continue to build a championship football team? And that’s the main focus here,” wrapped up Swope.

“I couldn’t be any more excited. I think it is a great move for the SEC. I think at the end of the day as long as we control adn win the majority of those games it will be a huge win for us as well,” added McGee.

Texas A&M has not enjoyed a lot of success against the Big 12′s marque programs (vs OU 12-19) (vs Texas 61-33-3), they were able to beat Oklahoma in the 2013 Cotton Bowl in their first bowl game as a member of the SEC.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.