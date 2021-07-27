Advertisement

No injuries after vehicle crashes into duplex

The residents of the duplex were not home at the time
Car slams into duplex after crash in College Station
Car slams into duplex after crash in College Station
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There were no injuries after a vehicle crashed into a duplex Tuesday in College Station.

It happened at Wellborn Road and Maple Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep told KBTX that they were exiting a parking lot in the area and didn’t see a car traveling north on Wellborn.

The driver said they were hit by the car and the car then crashed into the duplex.

The residents of the duplex were not home at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

