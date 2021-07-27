No injuries after vehicle crashes into duplex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There were no injuries after a vehicle crashed into a duplex Tuesday in College Station.

It happened at Wellborn Road and Maple Avenue.

❗️LOOK AT THIS! Amazing nobody was seriously hurt. The driver of a Jeep was entering Wellborn Road near Maple Ave and didn’t see the car coming northbound.



The collision sent the car off-road and into a duplex. Nobody was home at the duplex.



Both drivers are okay! pic.twitter.com/PEUal0R7j2 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 27, 2021

The driver of the Jeep told KBTX that they were exiting a parking lot in the area and didn’t see a car traveling north on Wellborn.

The driver said they were hit by the car and the car then crashed into the duplex.

The residents of the duplex were not home at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

