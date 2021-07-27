Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station will celebrate the completion of Phase 2 of the Fun For All playground Wednesday.

The area at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park features wheelchair accessible merry go rounds, restrooms and a sensory area. The Rotary Club of College Station will also be giving away bicycle helmets, and coloring activities to the first 100 kids who show up. The facility was completed last fall, but the ribbon-cutting was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

The long-awaited ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the Fun for All Playground at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will be from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.



