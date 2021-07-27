Advertisement

Plenty of excitement as Brazos Valley high school football teams prepare for season next month

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Eagle Newspaper’s annual high school football media day was held Tuesday morning at Merrill Green Stadium where 26 high school football teams from the area met to talk about the upcoming season.

This annual event wasn’t held a year ago because of the pandemic, but gathering again seemed like another sign of normalcy returning. While Zoom interviews may have been convenient a year ago, making the drive to talk football was a welcomed return.

Monday is the start of high school football practice for many teams in the area with the season opener taking place on Friday, August 27th. One month from today.

