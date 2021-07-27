Advertisement

Quick shower possible, most stay hot and plenty humid

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Settling into more heat as we close out the month of July. Both morning temperatures and afternoon highs are expected to hover right around what you would expect as we close in on the start of August. Morning mid / upper 70s turn around to the mid / upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures just shy of 105° in the shade. By the end of the week, a new area of high pressure pushes down on Texas, allowing afternoon highs to warm to the upper 90s and maybe even a few brief triple-digits. This time, there is a higher amount of muggy air suspended in place -- heat index values are expected to run between 106° and 110°. Heat advisories could be issued for the first time this year by the weekend.

The mid-levels of the atmosphere have a bit more moisture in them Tuesday. That could help isolated areas of brief rain pop up and survive to reach the Brazos Valley. While these pop-ups could come with some lightning and brief downpours, they are expected to be few and far between / confined mainly to those east or along I-45. The window for any splash comes between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 97. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon rain. High: 96. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

