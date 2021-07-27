Scotty’s House preparing for case increase this back-to-school season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scotty’s House, a Bryan child advocacy center, is gearing up for an expected increase in cases as the school year approaches.

Executive Director Cary Baker says when summer break ends, they typically see a spike in cases. Baker says that’s because after spending months alone with adults, kids will return to school and be around teachers and students who may notice signs of abuse that have been hidden all summer.

One major way that Baker says they are able to handle the increase in cases is the organization’s Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT). The MDT is made up of professionals ranging from detectives to counselors who all gather and share information about each case. Baker says this helps the child not have to relive these moments multiple times, sharing the story every step of the way, and get the child the help they need quicker.

Detective Rebekah Lovelace with the College Station Police Department says this also helps quickly get justice for the child.

“I think having all the teams on the same page, the fact that we can sit down with CPS and describe certain concerns, we can talk to the DA’s office in person, and it all makes the way to get those kids the most efficient help that they need,” said Lovelace.

