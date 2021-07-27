SEC Football Preview: Florida Gators looking to contend once again

GAINESVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - In 2020, Florida’s football team won the SEC East for the first time since 2016. Their high-powered offense moved the ball through the air more than any other team in the SEC last season, but this year’s offense will look a lot different after losing pass-catchers Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney and Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask to the NFL.

“We have the opportunity to be a little bit more balanced on offense with the depth at running back and the experience on the offensive line, and then obviously guys that are a threat with their legs as well as their arms at the quarterback position,” said Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen. “I think that’ll change a little bit of things for us and how we do things this year,” Mullen added.

Despite losing so much talent on offense, Dan Mullen seems confident in filling those roles.

“Maybe we lost a huge amount of big numbers, but it’s not like there’s zero experience returning,” Mullen explained.

Going into last year, there was a lot of hype around the Gators’ defense, but they failed to live up to the expectations after finishing 9th in the league in total offense allowed and gave up over 30 points per game.

“Last year where we left off is not where we wanted to be, so we kind of had to raise the bar this whole offseason starting in the spring,” said Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter. “I think me and Ventrell have done a pretty good job of doing that,” Carter added.

“Definitely the points are not going to be that high this year,” said Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller. We plan on shutting people this year. That’s the expectation for my defense this year,” Miller added.

To become a championship-caliber team, the Gators said they’ve got something to prove.

“Definitely coming in with a chip on our shoulder,” Miller exclaimed. “We’ve got something to prove and we’ve just been working towards that. It’s going to be whoever gets in our way is going to pay,” Miller added.

“That chip on their shoulder to play up to the Gator standard is where that’s coming from,” Mullen explained.

“I’ve seen guys working harder than ever this year,” Carter said. “I think it’s a good thing that we have that chip on our shoulder this year. We want people to be surprised this year,” Carter added.

One of Texas A&M’s marquee wins last year was against the Gators at Kyle Field. While the two squads won’t meet again this season, Florida will have an SEC Championship rematch with Alabama in Gainesville on September 18th to kick-off conference play.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.