SNEAK PEEK: Snooze set to open in College Station August 4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Snooze is bringing bold flavors to your morning favorites at its first Brazos Valley location starting Aug. 4.

The eatery will be located in College Station on University Drive between the Hilton College Station & Conference Center and Five Guys.

Snooze prides itself on the idea of “‘breakfast, but different’” and it does that by creating a menu that showcases all kinds of bold and fresh flavors.

General manager Brian Whitson says everyone has a seat at the table at Snooze.

“We’re trying to make sure that anyone that comes in here has got more than one option because we want to make sure that they’re building the breakfast that they want,” said Whitson.

Not only does this come in the form of flavors, but also dietary preferences.

The restaurant also provides a lot of customizable options through egg dishes and pancakes.

“You can build your own scrambles and omelets,” said Whitson. “The benedicts if you find something on there you don’t want you can choose to have that not on there. You can add things to your pancakes. We kind of really have a base menu that you can kind of accessorize as you wish.”

Click here to view the menu.

Not only can guests find great food, but they can also find a drink to match.

The menu offers beverages like a Strawberry Shortkick Margarita with jalapeño infused tequila and cold brew coffees, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Snooze will operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

