Advertisement

Southeastern Conference expansion means more money for member schools

By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adding two more teams to the Southeastern Conference would mean more money for member schools, said Forbes sports business reporter Kristi Dosh.

Dosh joined First News at Four Monday following wide speculation that the University of Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12, headed for the SEC.

“Currently, SEC schools take home about $45 million each year. The projections once you add Texas and Oklahoma get that number closer to $60 million annually. It should mean more money for everyone in the SEC,” said Dosh.

See the rest of her interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway
Trevon Stewart, 18, and Amarion Cooper, 18, of Lexington
Two indicted for fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
Erwin Cruz Guzman
Multi-county high-speed chase ends in Waller County, four men arrested

Latest News

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford after bringing pressure against LSU.
Texas A&M’s Hansford Named to Butkus Award Watch List
Outside the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama for 2021 SEC Media Days.
WATCH: The Best of 2021 SEC Media Days
Texas A&M tight end Jaylen Wydermyer celebrates a touchdown reception during the Aggies' 48-3...
Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Earns Place on 2021 Mackey Award Watch List
Texas A&M
Texas A&M Athletics, Grafted Unveil ‘Aggie Athlete Network’ to Boost Lifelong Athlete Outcomes