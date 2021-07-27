Southeastern Conference expansion means more money for member schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adding two more teams to the Southeastern Conference would mean more money for member schools, said Forbes sports business reporter Kristi Dosh.

Dosh joined First News at Four Monday following wide speculation that the University of Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12, headed for the SEC.

“Currently, SEC schools take home about $45 million each year. The projections once you add Texas and Oklahoma get that number closer to $60 million annually. It should mean more money for everyone in the SEC,” said Dosh.

