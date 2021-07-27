Texas A&M student teams up with coalition to combat COVID-19 misinformation on social media

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M student is working with a coalition to combat misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media.

James Lifton is a sophomore at Texas A&M who says when the pandemic began, he knew he wanted to help in some way. He teamed up with the COVID Campus Coalition, a nation-wide coalition of more than 20 school ambassadors, working to help share accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lifton says they know social media is powerful and want to use that as the main way to communicate this information.

“Social media is one of the most powerful tools that as an organization we can have because, for a lot of young people, that is how we get our news. It is how we stay connected and how we know what is going on in the world,” said Lifton.

Lifton primarily uses his Instagram, posting graphics regarding different myths and questions that circle around social media.

“At the end of each post, we have links for research about what we are trying to say,” said Loftin. “Like hey, this is the information, here is the links if you are interested, and we are doing it because we are trying to help.”

Lifton says he is also working with the Texas A&M School of Public Health and Student Health Services to help repost his information to try and reach a larger audience.

He says it’s important, especially for young people like him, to hear that there is scientific information out there and that there are safe ways to end this pandemic.

“You can’t ignore science and say, ‘This is good, this is bad.’ No, you have to be responsible and be selfless and get that vaccine,” said Loftin.

