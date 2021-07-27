Texas A&M System Board of Regents to meet again Wednesday regarding SEC realignment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is set to meet again later this week after meeting Monday to discuss issues relating to Texas A&M and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The board will meet in person on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and is expected to move into executive session immediately after they convene. The meeting will be streamed live here.

Monday’s meeting lasted about 90 minutes and was held almost exclusively in executive session. Only attendance was taken during open session as all members of the board were present for the meeting that was held via telephone.

The school says Monday’s meeting was just informational as no action was taken by the Board of Regents.

At the center of the discussions during these meetings is the rumors that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma could potentially join the SEC as soon as this week. Both schools made their intentions of departing the Big 12 Conference more real Monday by announcing in a joint statement that neither one of them will renew their grants of media rights after they expire in 2025.

If both schools were voted into the SEC, the conference’s membership would jump from 14 to 16. The addition of the Longhorns would also mean the Aggies would no longer be the only Texas school representing the Lone Star State in the conference.

Kristi Dosh is a SportsMoney Contributor for Forbes. She says adding Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC would mean a boost in revenue for everyone involved.

“Currently, SEC schools take home about $45 million each annually,” Dosh said. “The projections once you add Texas and Oklahoma get that number closer to $60 million annually, so it should mean more money for everyone in the SEC.”

She also says it wouldn’t just be the universities making more money. The local economies of SEC-member schools would also benefit.

“Those are matchups people are going to want to see,” Dosh said. “Those are typically great football teams, and so I would expect the economic impact in the area to be even larger when you have one of those teams in town.”

Dosh says she’s heard Texas and Oklahoma could make it out of the Big 12 as early as 2022 if they can negotiate a buyout deal that is satisfactory for the conference.

