Texas A&M’s Green and Jackson Named to 2021 Outland Trophy Watch List

DALLAS - Texas A&M football’s Kenyon Green and McKinnley Jackson were named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman.

Green, a 2020 Outland semifinalist as a first-team FWAA All-American offensive guard at Texas A&M last year, tops the list as the only first-team interior lineman to return. The Aggies are one of 18 teams to have at least two players on the watch list.

Green, an offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, earned consensus All-America honors a season ago. The versatile road grader anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts, while also rushing for 205.1 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack led the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt, while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Jackson, a defensive lineman from Lucedale, Mississippi, earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2020 after appearing in all 10 games and making one start. The stout defensive tackle improved throughout the season as he accumulated a pair of tackles-for-loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks. In A&M’s Orange Bowl victory, Jackson posted a pair of tackles, a sack and a hurry against No. 13 North Carolina.

The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.