Texas A&M’s Leal Earns Place on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Texas A&M Defensive Lineman DeMarvin Leal after a 4th down tackle against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DALLAS - Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by Football Writers Association of America.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 17.

