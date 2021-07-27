Texas and Oklahoma request SEC Membership; Statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Tuesday morning, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas took the next step necessary to become members of the Southeastern Conference.

In a statement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said formal requests for invitations had been submitted to the conference by both universities. Both schools have requested their memberships begin in 2025.

“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey’s statement read. “The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership.”

Monday, both schools notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew their grants of media rights to the conference when they expire in 2025.