Workforce Solutions hosting two hiring events this week

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is hosting two hiring events this week.

The first is its weekly Walk-In Wednesday event, which features American Lumber Inc. They will be looking to hire accountants and labor workers. Walk-In Wednesdays run from 10:00 a.m. to noon each week.

The Hospitality Job Fair will be on Thursday. This event includes eight different employers representing 11 local hotels, including The Stella Hotel, Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, Best Western Premier, and Hyatt.

”The hotels need a lot of help,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said. “People think hospitality and they kind of drift towards housekeeping, laundry, and that’s true, but there’s also bartenders, barbacks, front desk, and reception. The hotels are hiring, and they’re going to be here and interviewing on the spot.”

Muir says he expects the Hospitality Job Fair to be a big one with the Aggie football season getting underway in just over a month.

“There’s going to people traveling. We’re going to have people coming in from Alabama, Louisiana, and other parts of Texas,” Muir said. “Anybody who’s been here during football season knows those hotels fill up really quick and how hard it is to find a room. The SEC is huge every year, and A&M fuels the economy here.”

Both hiring events are happening at Workforce Solutions, which is located at 3991 E 29th St. in Bryan.

