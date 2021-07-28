3-time softball Olympian leads practice for BCS team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not every day a three-time Olympian is in town to run your team’s practice, but that’s the opportunity one local softball team got Tuesday afternoon.

She’s played on the sport’s biggest stage in three different Olympics, and on Tuesday two-time softball gold medalist Crystl Bustos was in Bryan helping the next generation get to the top of their game.

“To be able to be on every end of it, to now help these young ladies by sharing our experiences, and hopefully if any of them ever have a dream of being on an Olympic team, know what it’s going to take to get there,” Bustos said.

Bustos helped the U.S. Olympic Softball Team win gold medals in the 2000 Sydney Games and the 2004 Athens Games. She was also on the squad that earned a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. She says staying in the Olympic Village was one of the coolest experiences of her life.

“You’re walking by gold medalists from day one. It’s just so cool to be around such elite athletes in every sport,” Bustos said. “To be at the dining hall and watch Kobe Bryant walk in and then eat lunch with him in ‘04, I had that privilege of eating with him. To see Yao Ming walk through and be like, ‘Oh my god! He is so tall!’ Just to be able to experience all the sports and be able to be there was awesome.”

About six years ago, Bustos started a softball organization called Ruthless Softball, which fields teams all over the nation. It helps develop youth softball players of all ages with the goal of getting a college scholarship.

“We help the coaching staffs and we help with building the players up skillwise,” Bustos said. “Then we help them with their recruiting as they get to the recruitable age and help them get into a college and choose a college of their choice that best fits them. There’s a lot of parents who are running blind. This is their first kid. They don’t know how it works, and we’re here for that every step of the way.”

Bustos says the focus isn’t entirely on softball, though. Academics are incredibly important to the organization as well.

“We’re here to help them with an academic scholarship or an athletic scholarship. We really push grades,” Bustos said. “We want them to be the best them that they can be, and end up with zero debt at school.”

Mia Guerrero is set to begin her junior year as a pitcher for Rudder High School next season. She says she’s excited to learn from Bustos so she can model her work ethic after that of an Olympian.

“I want to be at that college level, and she’s one of the best,” Guerrero said. “She’s been there before. She can teach me how to get there. I thought it was a really great opportunity for all of us.”

“Ruthless is about reaching those that want to be reached, to teach our kids to rise above any obstacle that’s thrown at them, on or off the field,” Bustos said. “A lot of people wouldn’t come to Bryan. It’s a small little place, and a lot of big organizations aren’t going to come this far. With us, we don’t mind that you’re in a small town. We’ll give you a shot, and it’s because they reached out. For most people, they’re afraid to just ask, and that’s in everything in life, right? Don’t be afraid to just ask.”

It’s not lost on any of the players involved in Tuesday’s practice that it overlaps with the 2020 Tokyo Games. No less, it happened to be the same day the U.S. Olympic Softball Team took home another silver medal. But for Bustos, being on the field during the Olympic Games doesn’t change how she feels about the sport

“It does bring back memories, but as far as feeling different, no,” Bustos said. “For me, just being on the field is like being on the field back then. It’s just - I love it. This is the one place I feel home, so for me to be on a field, it’s joy every time.”

Guerrero hopes this won’t be the last time Bustos visits her team in Bryan.

“It really is an honor,” Guerrero said. “I’m glad she’s out here today, and I hope to see her more.”

Texas BCS Ruthless is hosting tryouts in the future. If you want to get involved or more information on the program, send an email to ruthlessbcs@gmail.com.

