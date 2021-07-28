Advertisement

A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery

Kaden Lewis, 16, is in critical condition after he was shot while playing basketball at John Crompton Park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the bullet went through his lung(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The victim of Tuesday’s College Station shooting is in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery, according to doctors at St. Joseph Health.

Kaden Lewis, 16, was playing basketball at John Crompton Park, like he normally does, when he was shot in the shoulder, his parents said. He was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered the bullet went through his lung.

Jairus Johnson, 21, was arrested after an argument over his ex-girlfriend on Twitter led him to shooting at a crowd in the park. Lewis’s parents said their son had nothing to do with the argument or the shooting.

The 16-year-old is a basketball player at A&M Consolidated High School and is going to be a junior this school year.

🙏🏼PRAYERS FOR KADEN LEWIS: This is the 16-year-old who was shot while playing basketball Tuesday at John Crompton Park....

