A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The victim of Tuesday’s College Station shooting is in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his family after speaking with doctors at St. Joseph Health.

Kaden Lewis was playing basketball at John Crompton Park like he normally does when he was shot in the shoulder, his parents said. He was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered the bullet went through his lung. The 16-year-old remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

News 3′s Rusty Surette met Tuesday afternoon with his family outside the hospital including his father, Clifton Lewis, his mother, Tameka Day, and his siblings Denim Day and Chanquis Robertson. They said Lewis was “in the right place at the wrong time.” Kaden is often at the park working on his basketball skills and hanging with friends.

On Tuesday, while he was playing, he was hit by a bullet fired from a distance.

“He wasn’t doing drugs or anything like that like some people have speculated,” said his father, Clifton. “I’ve raised these kids to stay away from stuff like that. He was there to improve himself. He had nothing to do with the shooting.”

Police on Tuesday said the gunfire was related to a social media spat involving two other men in the area.

Jairus Johnson, 21, was arrested after an argument over his ex-girlfriend on Twitter led him to shoot at the crowd in the park. Lewis’s parents stress their son had nothing to do with the argument or the shooting.

While meeting with the family Tuesday afternoon, Kaden called his parents from his hospital bed. When he was asked how he’s doing, he responded, “Good.”

Kaden is a basketball player at A&M Consolidated High School and is going to be a junior this school year. Doctors told the family the gunfire injury shouldn’t impact his ability to play basketball.

What the family is now asking for is prayers and continued support from the community.

