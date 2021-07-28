Baylor Scott & White Health to require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health has notified all of its employees, vendors and contractors they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 because of an increase in infections, fueled in part by the more virulent delta variant of the virus.

“The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated,” said a statement from Baylor Scott & White.

The mandate applies to employees, providers on the medical staff, both employed and affiliated, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce,” the statement said.

So far, less than half of Brazos County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 52 percent of residents 12 and older statewide are fully vaccinated.

Baylor Scott & White is not the first hospital system in Texas to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against Houston Methodist in June after the hospital system required employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The judge said if employees do not agree with the vaccine policy “they could go work elsewhere.”

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require its healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. This includes physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who provide direct care or work in departmental facilities.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.