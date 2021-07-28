Advertisement

BODY CAM: Baby rescued from hot car at Las Vegas casino; police said caretaker was gambling

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN) - Police rescued a baby from inside a hot car earlier this month while the caretaker was allegedly gambling at a casino, and it was caught on body camera video.

A witness who parked next to the vehicle reported the baby inside the car at the Big Horn Casino.

It’s not clear how long the child was left unattended.

Police noted the door to the vehicle was unlocked.

In the video footage, a police sergeant is seen giving water to the screaming baby in an attempt to cool him off.

She said she poured water on the child, and the child didn’t have any air conditioning in the car.

The baby was later taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Mitchel Hooks, 36, was arrested and faces charges of child abuse and leaving an unattended child in a vehicle.

According to court records, Hooks posted bail on July 19. He’s set to be in court on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

213 reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society of a fireball in the sky Sunday night
More details emerge about Sunday’s meteor that blazed across the Texas sky
Tarod London, 20
Man arrested after reportedly leaving body in College Station apartment Sunday
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Latest News

Aggieland business owner says SEC expansion could boost those hurt by pandemic
Aggieland business owner says SEC expansion could boost those hurt by pandemic
Calvert ISD releases new renderings of bond project
Calvert ISD releases new renderings of bond project
Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project
Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project
Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground
Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground
Local districts preparing for school with fewer COVID-19 mandates
Local districts preparing for school with fewer COVID-19 mandates