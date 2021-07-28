Advertisement

Bryan Police Department form Mental Health Unit

BPD said interactions between police and those suffering a mental health crisis can often turn violent
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department has formed a Mental Health Unit, comprised of three officers, after there has been a “significant increase in the awareness of law enforcement interactions with people suffering from mental illness,” across the country.

A release from BPD said these interactions often turn violent due to a lack of trust from someone suffering a mental health crisis with police.

The Mental Health Unit, which was formed in April 2021, is trained to deescalate potentially violent situations and work collaboratively with the community and local mental health authorities.

The unit was created with the hopes to divert people in mental health crisis from jails to behavioral treatment facilities.

According to BPD, the officers respond to calls that directly involve persons in a mental health crisis. The officers will also follow up with occasional home visits and phone calls to ensure the person is not in crisis, makes doctor’s visits and is taking prescribed medication.

“Our hope is by taking a proactive approach we can reduce the number of police interactions with mental health consumers in our community who are in crisis,” said the release from BPD.

With only three officers assigned to the Mental Health Unit, BPD also provided Mental Health Peace Officer training to 30 officers. The training focused on recognizing when a person is in crisis, communication skills and de-escalation techniques.

Since its inception, the Mental Health Unit has responded to 112 calls involving a person in a mental health crisis, completed 73 home visits and conducted 191 follow-up phone calls.

