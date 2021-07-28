Advertisement

Calvert ISD releases new renderings of bond project

Construction will start early next year.
The school district released new renderings of the new campus coming.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD is ahead of schedule on their $10 million bond project. The district sent us new renderings of what the new campus will look like.

Calvert’s superintendent says design work is happening faster than expected. They expect to have groundbreaking weeks to maybe a month ahead of schedule in early 2022.

The plans will create about a dozen new classrooms, add science and career technology education space and remodel the current school building.

