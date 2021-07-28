College Station ISD gives tour of campuses showing renovations bond would address

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in College Station will decide in November on a more than $83.1 million bond.

The largest of the four proposals includes major renovations and repairs to schools. The first referendum, or the general proposition, would be for $70,627,197.

On Wednesday, KBTX toured several school campuses to see the needs the bond would address.

Southwood Valley Elementary was built in 1983 and is showing its age. If the bond passes, updates to the school would include new paint, flooring, lighting and modernizing restrooms.

The bond also prioritizes security improvements for the elementary school.

“Right now that reception area is separate from the main office and the administration so it will allow us to go in and kind of reframe that out and connect those spaces to have a more secure entrance to that campus,” explained Mike Martindale, College Station ISD Superintendent.

Martindale said major renovations are also planned for Pebble Creek Elementary, Cypress Grove Intermediate and A&M Consolidated High School.

“For example Consolidated High School and Southwood Valley you know there are a number of different renovations at both of those; aesthetics, flooring and paint to infrastructural, mechanical, HVAC systems. So there’s some of all of that in these larger renovations,” he said.

At Consol the district wants to fix auditorium seats and cover aging concrete with carpet in that space.

They will also update the CTE Ag Facility and Band Hall.

“The improvements going into the school will be great for all the kids and the teachers alike, the teachers really need the extra support,” said Megan Young. She has one child in the district so far and is eager to learn more before November’s vote.

“It’s wonderful that people are coming here and want to be here,” she said, talking about growth in recent years for the district.

Voters will decide on the four different bond referendums on Nov. 2.

If the renovations are approved the district hopes to work on those projects during future summer breaks.

The tax rate would not go up if the bond passes.

