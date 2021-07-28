College Station police investigating shooting at city park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that occurred at a city park.

Police say someone was shot just after 7:00 p.m. at John Crompton Park near Marion Pugh Drive and Holleman Drive. Sources tell News 3′s Rusty Surette the victim was shot in the arm and has been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Multiple @CSTXPolice officers at John Crompton Park. Crime scene tape is also across the street at a apartment complex. Working to get more information. @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/kYDuC38jjX — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) July 28, 2021

Currently, there’s a crime scene also set up at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Marion Pugh.

A KBTX viewer says gunshots were heard in the vicinity and then someone was seen running in the parking lot of the complex. She said that shortly after the shots were heard, they could hear “a bunch of sirens.”

We have a crew on the scene gathering more details. It’s unclear if police have a description of a suspect or if anyone is in custody.

If you were involved or know what happened, College Station police ask you to please call (979) 764-3600.

