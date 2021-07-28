Advertisement

College Station principal gets statewide recognition from agriculture teachers

By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD Principal is getting some statewide recognition.

Former College Station High School Assistant Principal Chris Southard was a recent recipient of an Outstanding School Administrator Award from the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas. Southard was promoted to Principal at Spring Creek Elementary earlier this month.

The association presents awards to recognize members and supporters who have shown outstanding support to Texas agriculture science and FFA programs. Southard was nominated by CSHS agricultural science teachers Sheridan Clinkscales, Rodney Martine and Erin Stutts.

“Mr. Southard is an active participant in our FFA activities,” the nomination letter states. “He is a regular visitor to our classrooms and he knows our students on a first-name basis and contributes to activities taking place in our rooms. Supporting teachers and programs is Mr. Southard’s strength.”

