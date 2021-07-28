COVID in Context: Brazos County is at the highest transmission level, but how long has it been there?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced new guidelines for vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in areas that have high or substantial community transmission.

Brazos County, and most of the Brazos Valley, are at the “high” transmission level, the highest level of the four available.

The CDC provides data on transmission levels for the past month. Brazos County has seen ups and downs throughout.

Per CDC data (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.