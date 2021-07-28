Eleven Track & Field Aggies to Begin Competition at Olympics

TOKYO – After eight days of Olympic competition, eleven track & field Aggies begin their hunt for a medal starting Thursday in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Six of the 11 were members of the 2021 men’s and women’s track and field teams, including Bryce Deadmon, Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu, Charokee Young and Emmanuel Yeboah as student-athletes, while Deon Lendore served as a volunteer assistant coach.

Mu is the first Aggie in action Thursday night. The Trenton, New Jersey, native is one of the rising stars for Team USA and is making her highly anticipated Olympic debut. She enters the 800m as the world leader with a time of 1:56.07. The Nike professional claimed the U.S. Olympic Trials title with her world-leading time, she also set the U.S. Olympic Trials meet record and Under-20 American record, while becoming the second-fastest American all-time in the event.

Deadmon and Young make their Olympic Games debut Friday morning in the mixed 4x400m relay. Deadmon, a Missouri City, Texas, native is running for the Red, White and Blue, while Young is competing for Jamaica. This year’s Olympic Games are the first to have the mixed 4x400m relay, which features two men and two women. The discipline was first ran at the 2017 World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, and was featured at the World Championships for the first time in Doha, Qatar, in 2019. Teams can select any order of runners, most lead-off with a male runner followed by women in legs two and three and the anchor being a male.

Gittens and Lendore are representing Trinidad & Tobago. Gittens is competing in her first Olympic Games, while Lendore is making his third appearance. Lendore is qualified in two events, the open 400m and the 4x400m relay, while Gittens is scheduled to compete in the long jump. The Aggie duo begin competition Saturday night.

Coming off his junior season, Yeboah is competing in his first Olympic Games while representing Ghana in the 4x100m. Yeboah is one of 14 Ghanaians competing in this year’s Olympic Games. The speedster hits the track Wednesday night.

Along with Deadmon and Mu, three other Aggies are representing the United States of America, including Fred Kerley, Annie Kunz and Maggie Malone.

Kerley, typically known as a 400m specialist, stepped down to compete in the short sprints during his professional 2020-21 season. The Taylor, Texas, native, placed third in a stacked 100m field at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a personal-best time of 9.86. Kerley, who is making his first Olympic Games appearance, competes in the first round Saturday morning.

Kunz and Malone each were U.S. Olympic Trials champions with Kunz winning the heptathlon and Malone the javelin. In her second Olympic Games appearance, Malone looks to better her 25th place showing at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Malone enters the competition with the third-best mark in the world in 2021 and is the American record holder at 221-1/67.40m. Kunz makes her Olympic Games debut on Tuesday, August 3. The Denver, Colorado, native, enters the competition as the world leader with 6,703 points, which was 500 points better than her previous best.

Other former student-athletes competing include, Tahar Triki in the triple jump for Algeria and Lindon Victor in the decathlon for Grenada.

Track & Field Aggies Schedule

All dates and times are CT

Thursday, July 29

7:55 p.m. | Women’s 800m First Round - Athing Mu

Friday, July 30

6 a.m. | Mixed 4x400m First Round – Bryce Deadmon, Charokee Young

Saturday, July 31

5:45 a.m. | Men’s 100m First Round – Fred Kerley

6:50 a.m. | Women’s 800m Semifinal – (Athing Mu)

7:35 a.m. | Mixed 4x400m Final – (Bryce Deadmon, Charokee Young)

7:50 p.m. | Women’s Long Jump Qualifying – Tyra Gittens

8:45 p.m. | Men’s 400m Qualifying – Deon Lendore

Sunday, August 1

5:15 a.m. | Men’s 100m Semifinal – (Fred Kerley)

7:50 a.m. | Men’s 100m Final – (Fred Kerley)

Monday, August 2

6:05 a.m. | Men’s 400m Semifinal – (Deon Lendore)

7:00 p.m. | Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying – Tahar Triki

7:20 p.m. | Women’s Javelin Qualifying – Maggie Malone

8:50 p.m. | Women’s Long Jump Final – (Tyra Gittens)

Tuesday, August 3

7:25 a.m. | Women’s 800m Final – (Athing Mu)

7 p.m. | Decathlon 100m – Lindon Victor

7:25 p.m. | Heptathlon 100m Hurdles – Annie Kunz

7:55 p.m. | Decathlon Long Jump – Lindon Victor

8:35 p.m. | Heptathlon High Jump – Annie Kunz

9:40 p.m. | Decathlon Shot Put – Lindon Victor

Wednesday, August 4

4:30 a.m. | Decathlon High Jump – Lindon Victor

5:05 a.m. | Heptathlon Shot Put – Annie Kunz

6:30 a.m. | Heptathlon 200m – Annie Kunz

7:30 a.m. | Decathlon 400m – Lindon Victor

7 p.m. | Decathlon 110m Hurdles – Lindon Victor

7:15 p.m. | Decathlon Javelin – Lindon Victor

7:40 p.m. | Heptathlon Long Jump – Annie Kunz

7:50 p.m. | Decathlon Discus – Lindon Victor

9:00 p.m. | Men’s Triple Jump Final – (Tahar Triki)

9:30 p.m. | Men’s 4x100m Qualifying – Fred Kerley, Emmanuel Yeboah

10:30 p.m. | Heptathlon Javelin – Annie Kunz

10:45 p.m. | Decathlon Pole Vault – Lindon Victor

Thursday, August 5

7:20 a.m. | Heptathlon 800m – Annie Kunz

7:40 a.m. | Decathlon 1500m – Lindon Victor

Friday, August 6

6:25 a.m. | Men’s 4x400m First Round – Deon Lendore

6:50 a.m. | Women’s Javelin Final – (Maggie Malone)

8:50 a.m. | Men’s 4x100m Final – (Fred Kerley, Emmanuel Yeboah)

Saturday, August 7

7:50 a.m. | Men’s 4x400m Final – (Deon Lendore)