Fort Hood asks public for help locating missing teenager

Alexander Flores, 17, is missing from Fort Hood.
Alexander Flores, 17, is missing from Fort Hood.(Fort Hood photo)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services on Wednesday asked the public for help locating Alexander Flores, 17, a missing relative of a soldier on post.

Flores was last seen at his residence at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Comanche III housing area. The teenager reportedly left home without permission and failed to return.

The teenager was last seen heading in the direction of Clear Creek Elementary School.

Flores was reportedly wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, glasses and black shoes when he was last seen.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.

